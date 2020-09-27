AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 1.19. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,209.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,102.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $216,034.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $940,325. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

