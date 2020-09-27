AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 1.19. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.
In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,209.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,102.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $216,034.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $940,325. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
