AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.71. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AtriCure by 164.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 176.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 227,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

