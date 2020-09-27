Auctus Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $20,194.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.04649591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,670,947 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

