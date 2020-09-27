AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 54.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $1,966,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 114.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 202,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.