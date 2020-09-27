Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AUPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

