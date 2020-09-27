Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of ACB opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $582.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 326,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

