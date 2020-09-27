Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.03.
NYSE ACB opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
