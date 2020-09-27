Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.03.

NYSE ACB opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $880,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $7,777,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

