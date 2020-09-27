Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $582.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

