Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of TSE:HRR.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.89. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.11.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
