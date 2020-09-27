Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 86 Research started coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,242. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Autohome has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $97.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427,798 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 22.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

