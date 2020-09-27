Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BNP Paribas currently has $77.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of ALV opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

