Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.96. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

