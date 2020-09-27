AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Nomura boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,301.56.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,135.02 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,201.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,089.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 70.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 746.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $276,856,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $1,494,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.