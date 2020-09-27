Aventus Group (AVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.17.

Aventus Group Company Profile

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

