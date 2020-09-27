Aventus Group (AVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.17.
Aventus Group Company Profile
