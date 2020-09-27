Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CAR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 285,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,560,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

