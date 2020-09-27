Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 374.13 ($4.89).

AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 324,887 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,000,651.96 ($1,307,529.02).

AV traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 279.90 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,241,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

