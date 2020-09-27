AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of AXGN opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $472.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.74. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $10,206,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AxoGen by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

