Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post sales of $150.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the lowest is $149.40 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $130.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $609.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.10 million to $620.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $708.11 million, with estimates ranging from $674.50 million to $737.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAXN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock worth $1,382,319. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 439,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

