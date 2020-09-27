B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,416,504.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $53,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,770,026 shares of company stock valued at $330,764,717.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

