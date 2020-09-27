Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIDU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Baidu by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after buying an additional 473,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 19.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.