Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BANC. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

BANC opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

