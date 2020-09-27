Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $8.75 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank7 from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

