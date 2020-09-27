BankGuam Holding (NASDAQ:BKGM) Director Buys $10,500.00 in Stock

BankGuam Holding (NASDAQ:BKGM) Director Patricia Ann Perez Ada bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

Shares of BKGM stock opened at $8.35 on Friday.

BankGuam Company Profile

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

