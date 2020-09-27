BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

