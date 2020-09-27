Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut TUI to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TUI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 495.83 ($6.48).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 270.60 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 361.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.