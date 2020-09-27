Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.21 ($77.89).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €59.06 ($69.48) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.