Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 430,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,328. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.