BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $624,353.83

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $624,353.83 and approximately $23.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001423 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001205 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091926 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.