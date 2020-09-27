Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BFSA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Wednesday. Befesa has a 12-month low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 12-month high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.08.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

