Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) & Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Critical Contrast

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and Painted Pony Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Painted Pony Energy 1 6 2 0 2.11

Painted Pony Energy has a consensus price target of $0.78, indicating a potential upside of 53.03%. Given Painted Pony Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Painted Pony Energy is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Risk and Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Painted Pony Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $148.67 million 0.08 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Painted Pony Energy $228.15 million 0.36 -$175.48 million N/A N/A

Bellatrix Exploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Painted Pony Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration N/A -0.16% -0.07% Painted Pony Energy -196.11% -7.50% -3.77%

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

