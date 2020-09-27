Benchmark Begins Coverage on dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMYT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.38.

dMY Technology Group, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

