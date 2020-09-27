Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €105.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.00 ($118.82).

DHER opened at €96.82 ($113.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €94.08 and a 200-day moving average of €84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 12-month high of €106.20 ($124.94).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

