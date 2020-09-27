Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €37.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLAG. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €40.35 ($47.47).

Shares of HLAG opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €42.25 ($49.71) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

