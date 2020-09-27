Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €175.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.14 ($186.05).

SAE opened at €143.80 ($169.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €100.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €34.35 ($40.41) and a 52-week high of €166.40 ($195.76). The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

