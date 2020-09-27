Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €175.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.14 ($186.05).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE opened at €143.80 ($169.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €100.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €34.35 ($40.41) and a 52-week high of €166.40 ($195.76). The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.