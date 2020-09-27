Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €13.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.33 ($14.50).

ETR:TTK opened at €10.12 ($11.91) on Wednesday. Takkt has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €13.02 ($15.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.79 and its 200 day moving average is €9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.74.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

