Berenberg Bank Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.33 ($59.22).

ETR:STM opened at €47.30 ($55.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.55. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($75.94).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

