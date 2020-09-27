Berenberg Bank Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.63 ($117.21).

AFX opened at €104.30 ($122.71) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €122.10 ($143.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

