BiblePay Hits Market Cap of $231,066.03 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. BiblePay has a total market cap of $231,066.03 and $12,526.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,553,581,259 coins. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

