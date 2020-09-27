BidaskClub Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $279.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

