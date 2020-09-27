BidaskClub Downgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NMRK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $756.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $383.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $5,719,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 936.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 966,054 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,913 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Newmark Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 728,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

