BidaskClub Downgrades Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NXGN opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.36 million, a PE ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 104.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 5.0% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 157,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

