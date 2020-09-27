BidaskClub Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Semtech stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,925 shares of company stock worth $1,769,195 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

