BidaskClub Lowers B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,727.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,506 shares of company stock worth $1,733,063. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

