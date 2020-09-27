BidaskClub Lowers Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.84 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,879,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 88,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

