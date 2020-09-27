BidaskClub Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

