BidaskClub Upgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

I-Mab stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $71,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,641.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $53,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,855.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

