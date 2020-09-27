BidaskClub Upgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.39. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,063.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $130,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,439 shares of company stock worth $12,248,996. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 618,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 57.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 224,622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 16.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

