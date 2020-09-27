BidaskClub Upgrades Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Barclays raised their price objective on Peloton from $74.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.79.

PTON stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion and a PE ratio of -68.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,246,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,486.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 816,499 shares of company stock worth $65,021,011.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,557,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

