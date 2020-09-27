Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154.34 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Binance USD has a market cap of $465.87 million and approximately $154.34 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009308 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.64 or 0.04882486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034015 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

