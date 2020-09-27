BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) versus Scholar Rock (OTCMKTS:SRRK) Critical Review

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioCardia and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 46.75 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Scholar Rock $20.49 million 26.29 -$51.00 million ($1.85) -9.75

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioCardia and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.36%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.57%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Scholar Rock -301.13% -61.68% -35.74%

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

